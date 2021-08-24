Bulgarian Champion Ludogorets Wins but Was Eliminated from CL
Ludogorets was very close to the Champions League groups despite the 0:2 defeat in the first leg.
The Bulgarian champion beat Swedish Malmö 2:1 in the return leg of the playoffs of the most prestigious club tournament, but was eliminated with total results of 2:3 after the 0: 2 defeat a week ago in Sweden.
Today the "Eagles" showed a far better play compared to the first match and took the lead in the 10th minute through Anton Nedyalkov.
In the 42nd minute, Birmančević equalized with a lucky goal from a foul, as the ball bounced from the head of Plastun and flew into the net of Kahlina.
Ludogorets did not give up and after the break imposed total dominance.
This gave the result in the 60th minute, when Pieros Sotiriou scored a penalty.
After that, the match continued almost entirely inside and around the penalty area of the visitors, but in the end the pressure did not lead to the much-needed third goal to put the clash in overtime.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Japanese Emperor Opened Paralympics Tokyo 2020
- » Djokovic and Osaka Lead the Odds for Winning the US Open
- » Bulgarian Women Volleyball Team with Second Win at European Championship in Plovdiv
- » Bulgarian Team Cska-Sofia Lost in Playoffs of Conference League against Victoria Pilsen
- » Bulgarian Tennis Player Dimitrov Defeated in Cincinnati
- » Tennis: Grigor Dimitrov Broke a Series of Losses with Success Over a Strong Opponent