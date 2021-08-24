US Plans to Complete Evacuation by 31st August Despite Pleas from Allies to Extend Deadline

On August 24, the United States must complete its evacuation of people from Afghanistan by August 31. As per the Taliban spokesperson, there will be no extension for US evacuation in Afghanistan. However, they have to evacuate American troops set by the Biden Administration. Moreover, he said the country is running towards success but chaos at the airport causing disaster.

US President Joe Biden is reportedly sticking to his plan to end the evacuation by August 31, despite leaders of other top industrialized nations urging him to extend the effort at the G-7 summit on Tuesday.

"The president of the United States did not announce any new dates beyond August 31 today," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said after the virtual meeting.

Ahead of the talks, ministers from Germany, the UK and Spain expressed doubt over the possibility of evacuating all eligible Afghans before the August 31 withdrawal deadline set by US President Joe Biden.

"Even if [the evacuation] goes on until August 31, or even a few days longer, it will not be enough time to evacuate those who we, and the United States, want to evacuate," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

European Council President Charles Michel said Tuesday that European leaders had implored their "American friends" to "secure the airport as long as necessary to complete the operations and ensure a fair and equitable access to the airport for all nationals entitled to evacuation."

Nevertheless, according to US officials, President Biden has decided against extending his August 31 deadline after meetings with his national security team. Washington says the decision was made after weighing the risks of keeping forces on the ground beyond that time. Biden has, however, asked his team to prepare contingency plans in the event that evacuations cannot be completed by then.

The Taliban has threatened "consequences" if foreign troops stay beyond the deadline and reiterated that stance on Tuesday evening./msn