Japanese Emperor Opened Paralympics Tokyo 2020

The Tokyo Paralympics opened on Tuesday (Aug 24) in a near empty stadium after a year-long delay, as Japan struggles with its worst Covid-19 outbreak so far, record daily cases and an overwhelmed medical system.

The biggest event for disability sports, which will run until Sept 5, will be held under “very difficult” circumstances as Japan’s health situation has significantly worsened since the Olympic Games ended on Aug 8.

Tokyo hospitals are filled to capacity amid Japan’s worst Covid-19 outbreak so far, with record daily cases and an overwhelmed medical system.

Except for VIPs, including International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach, and other staff, the opening ceremony at the National Stadium was held behind closed doors.

“I declare open the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games,” Japanese Emperor Naruhito said.

The Tokyo Games organising committee has highlighted the courage of Paralympians, who are trying to spread their wings against adverse winds.

Afghanistan was supposed to have been represented by a two-member contingent, including taekwondo exponent Zakia Khudadadi. She was earmarked to be the country’s first female competitor at a Paralympic Games.

But along with track athlete Hossain Rasouli, the duo were unable to fly to Tokyo after the Taleban ousted the previous government and retook the capital Kabul earlier this month. As such, the country’s flag was carried by a volunteer to represent “solidarity” with those in the war-torn nation.

The organisers admitted last week that the Paralympics will be held under "very difficult" circumstances as Japan's health situation has worsened since the Olympic Games ended on Aug 8 and hospitals in the host city are filled to capacity./st