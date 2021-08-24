Japanese Emperor Opened Paralympics Tokyo 2020

Sports | August 24, 2021, Tuesday // 23:50
Bulgaria: Japanese Emperor Opened Paralympics Tokyo 2020

The Tokyo Paralympics opened on Tuesday (Aug 24) in a near empty stadium after a year-long delay, as Japan struggles with its worst Covid-19 outbreak so far, record daily cases and an overwhelmed medical system.

The biggest event for disability sports, which will run until Sept 5, will be held under “very difficult” circumstances as Japan’s health situation has significantly worsened since the Olympic Games ended on Aug 8. 

Tokyo hospitals are filled to capacity amid Japan’s worst Covid-19 outbreak so far, with record daily cases and an overwhelmed medical system.

Except for VIPs, including International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach, and other staff, the opening ceremony at the National Stadium was held behind closed doors.

“I declare open the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games,” Japanese Emperor Naruhito said. 

The Tokyo Games organising committee has highlighted the courage of Paralympians, who are trying to spread their wings against adverse winds.

Afghanistan was supposed to have been represented by a two-member contingent, including taekwondo exponent Zakia Khudadadi. She was earmarked to be the country’s first female competitor at a Paralympic Games.

But along with track athlete Hossain Rasouli, the duo were unable to fly to Tokyo after the Taleban ousted the previous government and retook the capital Kabul earlier this month. As such, the country’s flag was carried by a volunteer to represent “solidarity” with those in the war-torn nation.

The organisers admitted last week that the Paralympics will be held under "very difficult" circumstances as Japan's health situation has worsened since the Olympic Games ended on Aug 8 and hospitals in the host city are filled to capacity./st

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria