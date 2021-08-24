Djokovic and Osaka Lead the Odds for Winning the US Open

Tennis is one of the sports that brings together people from all over the world. It is often thought to be the second-most popular sport in the world after football, which is one of the reasons why you can bet on it on almost every online bookmaker.

Like other popular sports, there are loads of tennis tournaments that take place around the world. Although all of them offer some kinds of betting opportunities, there are a couple of events that are more special. They are a part of the so-called Grand Slam and usually include the best tennis players.

One of these events is the US Open, a tournament that takes place once every year. There are many good players that have a chance at winning, but most online bookies consider Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka to be the favorites. With that being said, let’s learn more about them and the other tennis players that could win the US Open.

Djokovic

The Serbian player has been dominating the Men’s tennis division in the last couple of years. Therefore, you shouldn’t be surprised after discovering that Efirbet has a review for Bwin, and the operator considered “Nole” the favorite for the upcoming US Open date.

Even though Djokovic was unable to shine during the Olympic Games in Tokyo, he continues to be the most dominant force in the men’s tennis division. That’s why according to the Bwin tennis prediction, the Serbian superstar has the highest chances of winning the event.

Osaka

Apart from Novak Djokovic, there is another big name in tennis that will probably continue to grow in popularity, and that’s Naomi Osaka. After many impressive results, she became the first Asian to hold the top ranking in the Women’s Tennis Association.

Due to her dominant performance in the last few years, punters who take a look at Bwin after checking Efirbet will see that she is considered as one of the favorites for the upcoming US Open. Whether you use the Bwin app for Android/iOS or the mobile site, you can place a bet on Osaka.

Other notable names

Although Djokovic and Osaka are Bwin’s favorites, this doesn’t mean that there aren’t other tennis players that could win. If we take a look at the Men’s division, we will find names, such as Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and more. Needless to say, all of them have the potential to win this tournament.

As for the 2021 US Open Women’s division, the name that stands out is Ashleigh Barty. The Australian tennis player reached the WTA singles No.1 spot after a series of impressive results. That’s why Bwin and other top-rated online betting platforms decided to put her among the favorites for winning the event. We have to wait and see whether she will live up to people’s expectations.

Besides Barty, you can also punt on Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Serena Williams, and more. All of them have what it takes to become champions.