Waiting for the Third Term: No Talks, but Iva Miteva is Favored for Prime Minister

There will be no official talks about the future government between the parties before the third term, but "Democratic Bulgaria" and "Stand up. BG! We are coming!" announced that the Speaker of the 46th Parliament Iva Miteva has qualities and would be a great choice for Prime Minister.

It is unknown at this time to which political formation President Rumen Radev will hand over the last term to form a government, and the deadline is Friday. There are assumptions among the deputies that the mandate will be either for BSP or for "Stand up. BG! We are coming!".

The only official invitation for a conversation is from BSP’s Cornelia Ninova, who invites the so-called “parties of the protests” at a meeting without populism and party egocentrism for workable decisions on budget updates. According to the Bulgarian Socialists, a majority to change the budget law could be the basis for a majority to stand behind a regular cabinet.

Iva Miteva - Prime Minister?

Neither "Stand up.BG! We are coming!" nor "Democratic Bulgaria" intend to initiate an official meeting for future government before the third term, the two parliamentary groups told Dnevnik today. Although Maya Manolova had such a proposal, "There Is Such a People" did not respond to a future conversation, and Cornelia Ninova announced that the meetings before the mandate were handed over were "unconstitutional".

However, the two protest parties announced that Parliament Speaker Iva Miteva has qualities and would be a great choice for prime minister. This suggestion was first launched by the co-chair of Democratic Bulgaria, Atanas Atanasov, who told BTV on Monday that "There Is Such a People" should nominate a prime minister with a third term, and Iva Miteva has "the ability to head a government." Today in front of the Bulgarian National Radio the MP from "Stand up. BG! We are coming!" Nikolay Hadjigenov said that Iva Miteva would be a great choice for prime minister, but that would expose the parliament. He confirmed that he had no talks with "There Is Such a People".

According to unofficial comments from MPs with whom Dnevnik is talking, the thesis that Iva Miteva has the qualities to be prime minister can be taken as a gesture of good will to "There Is Such a People", which so far refuses to talk about future governance. The official position of Slavi Trifonov's party is that he will be in opposition and will not support a government with a third term.

Dnevnik asked Victoria Vasileva, deputy chairwoman of the There Is Such a People parliament group, for comment, but she did not answer her mobile phone.

The budget call is awaiting a response

The official invitation of Cornelia Ninova, which was sent today, is for BSP, "There Is Such a People", "Democratic Bulgaria" and "Stand up. BG! We are coming!" to nominate two people from each parliamentary group to discuss the budget update between the two readings and without populism and party selfishness to reach workable decisions and consent to increase incomes, incl. recalculation of pensions, procurement of necessary medicines for hospitals and payment of first-line medics, compensatory measures for the economy, workers and self-employed persons, assistance to the structures of the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Defense for protection of borders from illegal migrants.

According to BSP’s leader, the majority created for the most important law would be the basis for a majority to stand behind a regular cabinet.

"Democratic Bulgaria" and "Stand up. BG! We are coming!" told Dnevnik that once they received the invitation, they would discuss it. The first reading of the budget update is expected to take place in plenary on Thursday.

According to unofficial comments from MPs, such a meeting would be difficult to reach a consensus, as the parties have different ideas for updating the budget, incl. and to increase pensions.

/Dnevnik