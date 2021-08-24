Bulgarian Socialists Invited 3 Political Parties to Talks on the Budget Update

Politics » DOMESTIC | August 24, 2021, Tuesday // 16:00
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Socialists Invited 3 Political Parties to Talks on the Budget Update bsp.bg

“Today we sent an invitation to "There Is Such a People", "Democratic Bulgaria" and "Stand up BG! We are coming!" to hold serious and responsible talks on the budget update," leftist leader Cornelia Ninova wrote on Facebook, the party's press office announced.

She urges the political formations, without party jealousy and claims to leadership, to reach an agreement on raising incomes, including recalculating pensions, procuring the necessary medicines for hospitals and paying first-line doctors, compensatory measures for the economy, workers and the self-employed persons, for assistance to the structures of the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Defense for protection of the borders from illegal migrants.

“Bulgaria needs stability, and Bulgarian citizens need solutions that work for them. We rely on reason and statesmanship”, Ninova emphasizes.
/BTA

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: BSP., Socialist., Bulgaria., budget., talks., politics
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria