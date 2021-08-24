Bulgarian Socialists Invited 3 Political Parties to Talks on the Budget Update

“Today we sent an invitation to "There Is Such a People", "Democratic Bulgaria" and "Stand up BG! We are coming!" to hold serious and responsible talks on the budget update," leftist leader Cornelia Ninova wrote on Facebook, the party's press office announced.

She urges the political formations, without party jealousy and claims to leadership, to reach an agreement on raising incomes, including recalculating pensions, procuring the necessary medicines for hospitals and paying first-line doctors, compensatory measures for the economy, workers and the self-employed persons, for assistance to the structures of the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Defense for protection of the borders from illegal migrants.

“Bulgaria needs stability, and Bulgarian citizens need solutions that work for them. We rely on reason and statesmanship”, Ninova emphasizes.

