In 24 hours 2 Die of Covid-19 in Switzerland, 30 in Bulgaria Due to Low Vaccination Rate
Dr. Asparouh Iliev, head of the neuroinfection laboratory in Bern, Switzerland, described the low percentage of vaccinations against coronavirus in this country as a major problem.
“With a comparable number of new infections in Switzerland there are 1-2 deaths a day, in Bulgaria in recent days there have been an average of 30 deaths a day,” Dr. Iliev said in an interview for Nova TV.
He added that he feared there will be a great many coronavirus infections and the health system will be overwhelmed. Dr. Iliev explained that the immunity of the people who have recovered from Covid-19 is no better than the immunity of the people who have been vaccinated. He stated that immunization ensures very good immunity which lasts around one year. “The third shots are coming. They are a rule in vaccination, they are nothing atypical,” he added.
