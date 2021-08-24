Burgas Region in Red Zone of COVID-19

Burgas region is already in the red zone of infection of COVID-19. The anti-epidemic headquarters is being convened today to discuss whether the measures will be tightened.

The newly infected in the district for the last 24 hours are 63 people, a total of 4400 are active cases, and 141 people are in hospitals. This was stated by Dr. Georgi Pazderov, Director of RHI-Burgas. By his order, the beds for the treatment of Covid were increased to 250. 10 medical establishments have opened beds for the treatment of coronavirus.

High morbidity is estimated at half a million people, and in the region the population is three times higher because of tourists. Dr. Pazderov stated that 1/3 of the hospitalized are either foreigners or people with address registration outside the Burgas region.

He noted that every day more than 10,000 people cross the border of Malko Tarnovo, Burgas Airport and Burgas Port. At least 300 of them come from red areas and are quarantined.

Prof. Dr. Hristo Bozov, manager of KOC-Burgas said that 16 beds have been opened in the hospital, and 15 have been filled so far. However, there is a readiness to open more beds.

Prof. Bozov also said that the patients are unvaccinated and the doctors and medical staff are already at the limit. He called on all those who have not been vaccinated to do so.

