Today will be Sunny with Max Temperatures between 31° and 36°C

Atmospheric pressure will drop slightly and will be slightly lower than the average for the month.

It will be sunny today. In the afternoon over Southwestern Bulgaria there will be temporary increases in cloudiness, but only in isolated places it will rain for a short time. A light east wind will blow. The daily temperatures will rise a little more and the maximum will be between 31° and 36° Celsius, in Sofia around 31°.



It will be sunny over the Black Sea coast. A light to moderate east-southeast wind will blow. Maximum air temperatures: 28° -30°. The temperature of the sea water is about 26°. The sea wave will be 2-3 points.



It will be mostly sunny over the mountains. In the afternoon over the massifs of Western Bulgaria there will be temporary increases in cloudiness, but only in isolated places it will rain for a short time. It will blow to a moderate wind from east-northeast, in the high parts - from northwest. Maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters around 24°, at 2000 meters - around 17°C.

