Bulgaria: 1891 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Last 24 Hours

443 186 are the total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. This is shown by data from the National Information System. The new cases for the past 24 hours are 1891. 22 386 are the active cases in the country.

During the past 24hrs, 29,529 tests have been performed, bringing them to a total of 4,044,359. Of the medical staff, 13,654 have been infected, including 3,904 doctors, 4,616 nurses, 2,290 paramedics and 292 paramedics.

There are 2,702 cases of people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized in the country, of which 223 are in intensive care units. 402,268 people were cured, of which 626 for the last 24 hours. The total number of deaths from coronavirus in Bulgaria is 18,532, and 57 people died in the last 24 hours.

The people placed in quarantine so far are a total of 1,406,560 people, of whom 22,152 are currently active in quarantine. The number of doses of vaccines against COVID-19 in Bulgaria is already 2,228,826, with 9,883 being administered during the past 24 hours.

/Focus