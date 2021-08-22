Bulgarians Evacuated from Afghanistan by Romanian Plane Arrived Home

Politics » DIPLOMACY | August 22, 2021, Sunday
Bulgaria: Bulgarians Evacuated from Afghanistan by Romanian Plane Arrived Home Pixabay

Five Bulgarians evacuated from Afghanistan are already back in their homeland. They were transported by Romanian military planes. Together with 15 Romanians, the Bulgarians arrived earlier in Bucharest on a Hercules plane of the Romanian Air Force.

The evacuated Romanians and Bulgarians were welcomed by the defense and foreign ministers. Romanian authorities have assured that efforts will continue to evacuate Romanian citizens and Afghan citizens who have assisted the Romanian military.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Svetlan Stoev talked on the phone with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania Bogdan Aurescu. The two exchanged information on the situation in Afghanistan.
/BNT

