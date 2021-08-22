Bulgarians Evacuated from Afghanistan by Romanian Plane Arrived Home
Five Bulgarians evacuated from Afghanistan are already back in their homeland. They were transported by Romanian military planes. Together with 15 Romanians, the Bulgarians arrived earlier in Bucharest on a Hercules plane of the Romanian Air Force.
The evacuated Romanians and Bulgarians were welcomed by the defense and foreign ministers. Romanian authorities have assured that efforts will continue to evacuate Romanian citizens and Afghan citizens who have assisted the Romanian military.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs Svetlan Stoev talked on the phone with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania Bogdan Aurescu. The two exchanged information on the situation in Afghanistan.
/BNT
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Greece Tightening Border with Turkey due to Wave of Refugees from Afghanistan
- » With a Look Towards Kabul: An Afghan Woman in Bulgaria
- » Angela Merkel on Her Last Official Visit to Moscow in Her Capacity as German Chancellor
- » Eyewitness Account of a Bulgarian Who Managed to Leave Afghanistan
- » Bulgarian PM Yanev Discussed Transportation of MiG-29 “Black Box” with Russian Ambassador
- » Caretaker Prime Minister Yanev: We Will Evacuate the Bulgarians Blocked in Afghanistan