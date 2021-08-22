Bulgaria: Warm and Sunny Weather Today

Society » ENVIRONMENT | August 22, 2021, Sunday // 09:23
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Warm and Sunny Weather Today Pixabay

The probability of precipitation is small

On Sunday and at the beginning of the new week the weather will be mostly sunny. The wind will be light, along the Black Sea coast to moderate from east-northeast, on Monday and Tuesday - from east-southeast.

On Sunday there will be a temporary increase in cloud cover over Eastern Bulgaria. Rainfall, however, is not expected. The weather will continue to be warm, and on Tuesday the maximum temperatures will be between 31° and 36 ° Celsius, slightly lower on the Black Sea coast.
/NOVA

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather., sunny., warm
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria