Bulgaria: Warm and Sunny Weather Today
The probability of precipitation is small
On Sunday and at the beginning of the new week the weather will be mostly sunny. The wind will be light, along the Black Sea coast to moderate from east-northeast, on Monday and Tuesday - from east-southeast.
On Sunday there will be a temporary increase in cloud cover over Eastern Bulgaria. Rainfall, however, is not expected. The weather will continue to be warm, and on Tuesday the maximum temperatures will be between 31° and 36 ° Celsius, slightly lower on the Black Sea coast.
/NOVA
