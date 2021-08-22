Last 24 Hours: 845 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria

440 911 are the total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. This shows the data from the National Information System. The new cases for the past 24 hours are 845.

20 848 are the active cases in the country. During the past 24hrs, 15,164 tests were performed, bringing the total to 4,008,332. Of the medical staff, 13,634 were infected, including 3,897 doctors, 4,609 nurses, 2,290 paramedics and 291 paramedics.

2,410 are cases of people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized in the country, of which 197 are in intensive care units. 401,596 people were cured, 140 of them in the last 24 hours.

The number of deaths from coronavirus in Bulgaria is 18,467, and 8 people died in the last 24 hours. The people placed in quarantine so far are a total of 1,401,176 people, of whom 22,064 are currently in active quarantine. The number of doses of vaccines against COVID-19 in Bulgaria is already 2,216,558, and 3,710 have been administered during the past 24 hours.

/Focus