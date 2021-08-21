Bulgarian Women Volleyball Team with Second Win at European Championship in Plovdiv

The volleyball players from the women national team of Bulgaria defeated Spain with 3: 0 (25:12, 25:19, 25:21) in their second match of Group B of the Euro Championship, which Bulgaria is hosting.

The match was played in the "Kolodruma" hall in Plovdiv in front of about 2000 spectators.

Thus, our volleyball players recorded another 3 points in their group and continue to be second in the standings with 2 wins (6 points), which in fact qualified them for the 1/8 finals of Eurovolley 2021. Next game for our team is against Germany.

The leader is Poland with 9 points on its account and 3 wins. The Spaniards are fifth with 0 points (2 losses).