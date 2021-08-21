State of Emergency Declared in New York

Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a State of Emergency for New York City on Saturday in response to the impact of Hurricane Henri on Sunday primarily on Long Island.

The mayor’s announcement comes hours after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency across much of the state, including Bronx and Queens, which are part of New York as Hurricane Henri threatens to make landfall on Long Island on Sunday.

Forecasts are that the storm, which is expected to be close to hurricane strength when it makes landfall, will affect coastal areas with dangerous storm surges, as well as heavy rains, dangerous surf conditions and widespread power outages.

At least eight people, including children, have died after Hurricane Grace hit Mexico's gulf coast, earlier this week.

Three more were missing after mudslides and flooding and 330,000 people lost power.

The Category 3 storm drenched coastal and inland areas of Mexico after it made a second landfall in two days.

The hurricane had lost power while crossing over the Yucatan Peninsula but rapidly gained strength in the Gulf of Mexico before reaching the coast again late on Friday.

