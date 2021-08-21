Bulgarian Virologist: We are at the Beginning of the Fourth Wave of COVID-19

Prof. Radka Argirova: We must not allow the appearance of a second strain of COVID-19

We are at the beginning of the fourth wave, which is different from the previous one and will pass under the sign of the Indian version of the virus. Its peak will be shortly after the students start studies, between October 10 and 20. A third dose is not necessary at this stage, and the vaccine is the only option that can kill the virus, like what happened with Hepatitis B.

This was said in an interview with BGNES by the virologist Prof. Radka Argirova. According to her, today we are in two pandemics - AIDS and COVID-19 and things are not over with regard to either.

At the beginning of the conversation, Prof. Argirova explains that she has been observing the entry into the fourth wave for a long time, and she established this on August 1, when the cases of newly infected people began to increase.

"Even then, there was a slight increase in the number of new infections with SARS CoV-2, compared to previous days and weeks in which they were absent or isolated," she explained, adding that all samples she submitted for sequencing in The National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases has identified the Indian variant of the virus.

"Obviously, this wave is associated with the Indian version, as it happens in other countries. We are reporting with about a month, a month and a half, after those who first reported its presence," she said, emphasizing that the peak of the wave will be a little after the students go to school, most likely between October 10 and 20.

Prof. Argirova says that this wave will be different from the previous ones.

"It's different for several reasons. The first is that at least we have 20% of people who are vaccinated. This is a background. Approved vaccines are also known to induce neutralizing antibodies against the Indian variant. Therefore, we expect vaccinated people who may become infected to either not get sick or it will be very mild and look like the flu. In this variant, there is no lack of taste or its reduction, which was characteristic of the beginning of the pandemic, "said the virologist, but explained that these symptoms have not completely disappeared.

She points out that the signs with which the disease begins are a sore throat, runny nose, and occasional high fever.

"Shortness of breath is much rarer, respiratory phenomena are less common, which were in the first place in previous versions. There are there, but significantly less. Apart from that, this variant of the virus infects much easier. This is due to the fact that there is a much larger number of viral particles in the nasopharynx, upper respiratory tract. Many more particles can infect others, so that’s why we are constantly reminding about masks," said the expert, adding that this virus has receptors in all organs and tissues of the body and therefore it causes damage to all organs.

According to her, the mild course of the disease is worrying because people will not get sick or will not notice, but they will become carriers of the virus. This scenario will be supplemented by students and teachers. According to her, schools are the incubator of the infection.

"The third difference is that this option affects more young people. The reason is that most adults are vaccinated. The other reason is that young people are less vaccinated and mostly they do not keep their distance, "she commented.

Lambda - the interesting Peruvian variant of COVID-19.

Asked about the introduction of the so-called Peruvian type of the virus, Argirova explains that the variants are classified into three groups.

"In the first group, there are options that we need to worry about. This includes - the English, South African, Brazilian and Indian versions," said Argirova and added that the second group is the so-called. "Variants of interest", to which so far the lambda variant belongs, and the third group are those variants that are in the process of research.

"Lambda is one of the options of interest. It was discovered and isolated in Peru. It runs in the same light way as the Indian one, but we have to keep in mind what distinguishes it - this option, which is of interest, tends to skip and become an option to worry about. That's why we follow it," explains the virologist.

She explains that at this stage we do not have a variant that can be defined as Bulgarian, as several isolates that were mentioned months ago have not yet been confirmed to be widespread.

Prof. Argirova says not to underestimate the rapid development of new variants of the virus and recalls that it creates so many variants by mutating, as they are now well over 700,000. According to her, the goal of mutations of a certain variant is to become dominant, displace another, as is the case with the Indian and English types.

"The original Chinese version is long gone. It is probably kept somewhere like smallpox ", she emphasizes and explains that in our country there are all available types of the virus, which are studied and analyzed by scientists.

Only vaccines can kill COVID-19.

The distrust in the vaccines arose due to the diversity of messages, commented Prof. Argirova and explained that the confusion was caused both by the manufacturers of the preparations and the division of a vaccine that could be given to people under 60, and another - over 60. But then it turned out to be just the opposite.

"These divergent messages always lead to mistrust and one always says to oneself, 'Those who tell us this stuff sound like they don’t know what they’re talking about,” the expert said.

She explains what the vaccine does.

"It does not protect us from infection, it protects us from disease. It causes the formation of antibodies, which, decrease over time. However, cellular immunity remains in the body, which when encountered again with the same virus, although a mutant, these cells immediately multiply rapidly and make new antibodies, no matter that the previous ones have declined. This is the great meaning of the whole thing - cellular immunity", she is categorical and supports what was said with an example.

"We find that around the age of 17-20, about 25-30% of young people no longer have antibodies to Hepatitis B, but no one gets sick anymore. This is the vaccine," said the virologist, explaining that once vaccinated, there is no need to get a new one because we have cellular immunity.

Should we put a third needle?

According to Prof. Radka Argirova, at this stage, it is still not justified to make a third needle.

"The data is not convincing that a higher antibody titer or concentration will be obtained with the third needle. And even if it does, it will fall again. It's the same vaccine, we don't have other vaccines, "she said, explaining that all available vaccines currently protect us from all options.

According to her, the booster will protect us from all options. From her next words, it is clear why this is so.

"It's because we have one strain at the moment. If we switch to a second strain, then it will get worse and then we will need a new vaccine,” she warned, recalling the story of HIV 1 and HIV 2, where antibodies from one strain did not neutralize the bodies of the other.

"We are fighting and that's why we are in a hurry, that's why we talk so much. Let's kill this virus as fast as we can, so that we can destroy it with the vaccine as much as we can so that nothing else happens. When we use a vaccine through it, we kill what is now, say, the Indian version. But we make room for something else, for the next. That's why we have to work fast ", the virologist calls and explains that we have to be fast with the vaccination process, because the virus spreads fast, mutates, makes new variants, and at this moment we are still slowing down with the old one.

"The point is not to come to a variant where the antibodies formed do not neutralize it. If we get there - we are on a new strain and then we will need a new vaccine, "she warns and emphasizes that we currently have a strain with many options.

Regarding whether vaccination against COVID-19 should be mandatory, Prof. Argirova commented that this is a moral, economic and political issue, but she is adamant that it should be recommended for some professions, such as teaching.

Prof. Argirova does not rule out the possibility of getting vaccinated every year.

"It's possible to get the type of flu vaccine because if the variability of the virus is going that fast, and if we go to strain 2, then the vaccine will have to be changed and it's possible to do it once every two, two or three years, as happens with the flu, "she added.

It is clear from her words that at some point the vaccination of the younger ones, under 12 years of age, will start, but at this stage more research and clinical trials are needed.

"It is now known that from the age of 12 these vaccines, which are given to adults, can be given to these children," explains Prof. Argirova.

/BGNES