Greece Tightening Border with Turkey due to Wave of Refugees from Afghanistan

Greece has set up a 40km fence and surveillance systems along its border with Turkey over concerns about the growing flow of refugees from Afghanistan.

Greek Interior Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis said his country could not wait impassively for possible consequences of a wave of refugees from the Muslim country.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a telephone conversation in which Erdogan stressed that the flow of refugees from Afghanistan could be a serious challenge.

Greece was the epicenter of the migrant crisis in 2015, when more than a million refugees from the Middle East entered the country, namely across the border with Turkey. Local authorities now say they can bring back all Afghans who crossed the Greek border illegally.

