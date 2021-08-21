Greece Tightening Border with Turkey due to Wave of Refugees from Afghanistan
Greece has set up a 40km fence and surveillance systems along its border with Turkey over concerns about the growing flow of refugees from Afghanistan.
Greek Interior Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis said his country could not wait impassively for possible consequences of a wave of refugees from the Muslim country.
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a telephone conversation in which Erdogan stressed that the flow of refugees from Afghanistan could be a serious challenge.
Greece was the epicenter of the migrant crisis in 2015, when more than a million refugees from the Middle East entered the country, namely across the border with Turkey. Local authorities now say they can bring back all Afghans who crossed the Greek border illegally.
/BNT
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » With a Look Towards Kabul: An Afghan Woman in Bulgaria
- » Angela Merkel on Her Last Official Visit to Moscow in Her Capacity as German Chancellor
- » Eyewitness Account of a Bulgarian Who Managed to Leave Afghanistan
- » Bulgarian PM Yanev Discussed Transportation of MiG-29 “Black Box” with Russian Ambassador
- » Caretaker Prime Minister Yanev: We Will Evacuate the Bulgarians Blocked in Afghanistan
- » Bulgaria Ready to Evacuate 11 Bulgarian Citizens from Afghanistan