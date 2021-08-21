Where to Vaccinate in Bulgaria During Weekends

During the weekends in Sofia, Gabrovo, Pleven and two villages in the region of Vratsa, temporary vaccination points will be open, the Ministry of Health announced. The information does not specify whether the places have the preparations of all vaccine manufacturers, but this should be the case, given the supplies in Bulgaria and the generally low interest in vaccination. These are the mobile points during the current weekends and their working hours as presented by the health department:

In Sofia

From 1 pm to 6 pm, outsourced immunization points will be opened in Serdika Center Mall, Bulgaria Mall, The Mall, as well as in Ring Mall and Paradise Mall.

From 9 am to 4 pm in the residential area "Druzhba" - Cultural House will have a mobile vaccination team.

In Gabrovo

On 21.08. (Saturday) there will be an outdoor vaccination point at the Central Cooperative Market, with working hours from 9 am to 1 pm.

In Pleven

On 21.08. (Saturday) and on 22.08. (Sunday) there will be a mobile immunization point at Vazrazhdane Square in front of the Mausoleum, with working hours from 8 am to 12 pm.

In Vratsa region

On 21.08. (Saturday) there will be a mobile vaccination point at the Municipal Market in the village of Bhutan, with working hours from 8 am to 12 pm.

On 22.08. (Sunday) from 8 am to 12 noon an outpatient immunization point will be located on the Municipal Market in the village of Krushovitsa, with working hours from 8 am to 12 pm.

/Dnevnik