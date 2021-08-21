Where to Vaccinate in Bulgaria During Weekends

Society » HEALTH | August 21, 2021, Saturday // 10:35
Bulgaria: Where to Vaccinate in Bulgaria During Weekends Pixabay

During the weekends in Sofia, Gabrovo, Pleven and two villages in the region of Vratsa, temporary vaccination points will be open, the Ministry of Health announced. The information does not specify whether the places have the preparations of all vaccine manufacturers, but this should be the case, given the supplies in Bulgaria and the generally low interest in vaccination. These are the mobile points during the current weekends and their working hours as presented by the health department:

In Sofia
From 1 pm to 6 pm, outsourced immunization points will be opened in Serdika Center Mall, Bulgaria Mall, The Mall, as well as in Ring Mall and Paradise Mall.
From 9 am to 4 pm in the residential area "Druzhba" - Cultural House will have a mobile vaccination team.

In Gabrovo
On 21.08. (Saturday) there will be an outdoor vaccination point at the Central Cooperative Market, with working hours from 9 am to 1 pm.

In Pleven
On 21.08. (Saturday) and on 22.08. (Sunday) there will be a mobile immunization point at Vazrazhdane Square in front of the Mausoleum, with working hours from 8 am to 12 pm.

In Vratsa region
On 21.08. (Saturday) there will be a mobile vaccination point at the Municipal Market in the village of Bhutan, with working hours from 8 am to 12 pm.
On 22.08. (Sunday) from 8 am to 12 noon an outpatient immunization point will be located on the Municipal Market in the village of Krushovitsa, with working hours from 8 am to 12 pm.
/Dnevnik

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: vaccine., COVID-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria