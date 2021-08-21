Renewed Travel Restrictions in Europe due to Increase in COVID-19 Infections

European countries are again imposing strict restrictions on travel at a time when the number of new coronavirus infections in Europe is growing.

As of Monday, Germany is becoming a risky country for Spain in connection with the coronavirus pandemic. The reclassification will initially take effect for seven days. This means that everyone aged 12 and over who enters Spain from Germany must provide proof of vaccination, or a document for having passed COVID-19, or a negative test for coronavirus. The rule will be in effect until midnight on August 29 for now.

Spain's list of risk areas also includes several Austrian provinces - Lower Austria, Styria, Carinthia and Upper Austria. Visitors from countries and areas that are not considered risky can enter Spain without any special conditions, but must still fill out an online form.

As of Monday, the Czech Republic has categorized Germany as an orange zone, meaning it is a country with a medium risk of transmitting the coronavirus. In practice, this does not mean that things will change much. As before, anyone wishing to enter the Czech Republic from Germany will be required to present a negative coronavirus test or have a full vaccination cycle. In addition, an online registration form must be completed.

However, Switzerland and Bulgaria are categorized by the Czech Republic as countries in the red zone and the rules for entry from there become stricter. People coming to the Czech Republic from these two countries must pass a negative test for coronavirus and must be quarantined. Quarantine may end on the fifth day at the earliest with a new negative test for coronavirus. Fully vaccinated are exempt from this requirement. Similar strict rules will apply in the future to those coming from the United States and Israel.

Passengers coming to Germany from high-risk areas of Spain, such as Madrid and the Balearic Islands, must be quarantined for 10 days unless they have been fully vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19. Quarantine may end after the fifth day at the earliest upon presentation of a negative coronavirus test.

Germany yesterday recategorized the Greek island of Crete and other popular Greek island destinations, such as Kos, Mykonos, and Rhodes as high-risk areas.

From tomorrow, the Canary Islands and Catalonia will be removed from the list of high-risk areas in Germany.

In addition, as of today, Bulgaria is on the list of countries in the "red zone" for travel to Belgium, and from Monday - to Spain. Both parties will require a negative PCR test for COVID-19, a vaccination certificate, or a coronavirus document upon entry. Bulgarian citizens who do not have one of the three documents will be quarantined.

/BTA, BNT