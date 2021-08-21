Fire Over Yugovo is Spreading Again
The fire over the Rhodopean village of Yugovo spread again tonight. For a ninth consecutive day, firefighters, military, and volunteers are trying to extinguish the blaze.
A military helicopter was also involved in the operation. A few days ago, the fire reached dangerous proximity to the village of Yugovo.
"A dry mass is burning inside the fire, there are many unburned places that will ignite. We will check all the clearings once again ", said Chief Inspector Dimitar Ibrishimov. He assured that there is no danger for the settlements.
/NOVA
