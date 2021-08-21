Bulgaria: Warm and Sunny Weather in the Weekend

Sunny and slightly warm weather can be expected in the country, this weekend. There will be clouds and short-term thunderstorms over Southwestern Bulgaria today.

The weather is suitable for a vacation by the sea or in the mountains, today. The outlook is for mostly sunny weather and slightly higher temperatures than yesterday. In most parts of the country, maximum temperatures will be between 28° and 33° degrees Celsius.

In Sofia temperatures around 30°, 32° can be expected, and in Varna around 28°. Cloud cover and short-term precipitation with thunderstorms today will be over Southwestern Bulgaria.

On Saturday, on the Black Sea coast, it will be sunny with up to moderate wind. Maximum temperatures - between 26° and 29°. The sea water is about 26° and the sea wave around: 2 points wind force.

In the mountains can be expected sunny weather with a moderate, mostly north wind. Maximum temperatures will be between 15° and 23° Celsius.

It will be cloudy over Eastern Bulgaria on Sunday, but precipitation is unlikely. At the beginning of the new week - again mostly sunny and gradually rising daily temperatures.

Cooling is set for Wednesday, with the influx of cooler air from the Northwest. Then there will be short-term thunderstorms mostly over Western Bulgaria, and on Thursday - in the East.

