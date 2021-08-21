Bulgaria with 1368 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Last 24 Hours

The new cases for the past 24 hours are 1,368. In total, 440 066 are the confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. This is what data from the National Information System shows.

20,151 are the active cases in the country. During the past 24hrs, 26,727 tests have been performed, bringing them to a total of 3,993,169. Of the medical staff, 13,631 have been infected, including 3,896 doctors, 4,607 nurses, 2,290 paramedics, and 291 paramedics.

2,313 are the cases of people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized in Bulgaria, of which 193 are in intensive care units. 401,456 people were cured, of which 410 in the last 24 hours.

The number of deaths from the coronavirus in Bulgaria is 18,459, and 21 people have died in the last 24 hours. The people placed in quarantine so far are a total of 1,395,088 people, of whom 20,192 are currently active in quarantine.

The number of doses of vaccines against COVID-19 in Bulgaria is already 2,212,854, and 11,774 were administered during the past 24 hours.

/Focus