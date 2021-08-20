Bulgarian Citizens Evacuated with Romanian Military Plane from Kabul

The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that a military plane had evacuated 14 Romanian citizens and four Bulgarians from the airport in Kabul to Islamabad, the Associated Press and Agerpress reported, quoted by BTA.

In a statement late last night, the ministry said another Romanian citizen, a UN official, had failed to reach Kabul airport for security reasons, and other options were being sought with partner countries for his evacuation.

Romanian authorities said the evacuees were greeted by Romanian embassy staff on arrival in Pakistan.

This is the third evacuation flight of the Romanian Air Force, which uses an S-130 Hercules aircraft for this purpose.

This morning, the Romanian Foreign Ministry announced that the evacuated Romanian citizens will arrive in their homeland today by a plane of the Romanian Air Force, Agerpres reported.

The announcement of the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs does not specify whether Bulgarian citizens will fly with them.