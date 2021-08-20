NATO Says 12,000 People Evacuated from Kabul

World | August 20, 2021, Friday // 23:50
Bulgaria: NATO Says 12,000 People Evacuated from Kabul

Around 12,000 foreigners and Afghans who worked in embassies and international humanitarian groups have left Afghanistan since the Taliban captured Kabul on August 15, Reuters news agency reported on Saturday, citing a NATO representative.

"The evacuation process is slow, as it is risky, for we don't want any form of clashes with Taliban members or civilians outside the airport," a NATO representative told the agency on the condition of anonymity.

According to Reuters, the Taliban rebuffed the claim that they were involved in the Kabul airport situation and the unrest that took place there. A Taliban official said, "The West could have had a better plan to evacuate."

After the US announced it was withdrawing troops from Afghanistan and wrapping up its military operation, the Taliban launched a rapid offensive on government forces, entering Kabul without a fight on August 15. President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. Western countries are evacuating their nationals and embassy staffers.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria