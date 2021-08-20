President Radev Discussed Migrant Pressure with Turkish Ambassador

Cooperation between Bulgaria and Turkey in the field of security, joint border policing and countering illegal trafficking in human beings discussed today at a meeting at "Dondukov" 2 the Head of State Rumen Radev and the Ambassador of our southeastern neighbor H.R.Ailin Sekizkok, the press secretariat of the President‘s Office announced.

It was a shared position that dynamic changes in Afghanistan and the resulting migrant pressure on neighbouring countries and regions require active dialogue, timely information and coordination of the activities of the of the Interior ministries of individual countries.

The Head of State highly appreciated of the work of the Tripartite Joint Contact Centre for Police and Customs Cooperation between Bulgaria, Turkey and Greece at the Kapitan Andreevo checkpoint, which he visited last week.

Despite the restrictions introduced due to the coronavirus pandemic, traffic between Bulgaria and Turkeyisincreasing. This also requires booosting the capacity of border crossing points to facilitate economic exchanges, tourism and travellers.







