Bulgarian Vaccination Model Became World's 'anti-example' Says Ex-caretaker Minister

Bulgarian vaccination model has become a global phenomenon.

There are people all over the world who are skeptical about vaccines and their results. However nowhere in the civilized world, where vaccines are available, we could see something similar as in Bulgaria - only 15-16% of the population is fully vaccinated.

"Many people say that you have to wait to see the effect of vaccines. This has its cultural and public explanation, but it is also a great failure for the governments handling the situation." These are the comments of Yulian Popov, former caretaker minister and adviser at the European Climate Foundation, during tv interview with bloomberg.

"So far, Bulgaria has lost between 7,000 and 10,000 lives just because of the low rate of vaccination. This is more than the number of road victims in the last 10-12 years combined. No political party is firmly committed to the vaccination program, which is a health and economic problem for the society " he added.