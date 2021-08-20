NATO Meets to Coordinate Approach on Afghanistan Sitaution

Foreign ministers of NATO will be discussing the situation on Afghanistan and make assessment of their future relations with the Taliban on Friday.

This will happen in video conference for coordination on ongoing evacuation efforts also will be mentioned.

The alliance promised to maintain support for the Afghan people despite the military withdrawal, but it is unclear how this can be done if the Taliban control state institutions.

NATO had difficult questions to ask itself, alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said earlier this week.

"Despite our considerable investment and sacrifice over two decades, the collapse was swift and sudden," he said.

The radical Islamist group rapidly took control of Afghanistan in the wake of NATO troops' withdrawal from the country, in a major blow to the military and democratic gains made during almost two decades of the alliance's presence in the Central Asian state.

NATO maintains a civilian presence of some 800, including many Afghans, in the Central Asian nation, but no longer has a single military personnel member on the ground, Stoltenberg said Tuesday.

Some NATO member states, including the US, Britain and Turkey, still have troops on the ground, mainly to protect Kabul airport and coordinate evacuation flights.