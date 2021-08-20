Health Minister Katsarov: There is No Tightening of Measures, It’s Actually the Opposite

The Ministry of Health with an explanation of the order for the new measures

There is no tightening of the measures, on the contrary, with the new order, the restaurateurs could now work at 100%, not as before at 50%. This was stated by the Caretaker Minister of Health Stoycho Katsarov.

"Since the beginning of the summer, all indoor events are held at a regime of 50% of capacity. That doesn't change. With the order I issued yesterday, I gave them the opportunity to work 100%. Those who want can continue to work at 50%. No restrictions have been imposed ", the Minister of Health is categorical.

The Ministry of Health issued an explanation of the order:

In connection with inquiries received from citizens in the Ministry of Health regarding the operation of certain sites and the organization of specific events for the use of capacity up to 50%, as well as in connection with the order, which enters into force today, August 20, we make the following clarification:

The working conditions of these sites have not changed. Until now, they could work/be organized using up to 50% of the capacity of the respective place. This possibility is still valid. What is new today is that they can work/be organized using 100% capacity if staff and visitors have either been vaccinated, or have had the virus, or provide a negative PCR test result.

The order applies to:

- congress-conference events, seminars, competitions, trainings, team building, exhibitions and other public events in attendance;

- cultural and entertainment events (festivals, cinemas, theaters, circus performances, stage events, concerts, museums, galleries, libraries, dance, creative and musical arts classes);

- at sports competitions with an audience;

- visits to fitness centers, gyms and clubs, swimming pools and complexes, SPA, wellness and thalassotherapy centers;

- visits to children's centers, clubs and others providing organized group services for children;

- visits to restaurants and entertainment establishments within the contents of Art. 124 of the Law on Tourism, Gambling Halls and Casinos.

The other new text in the Order concerns the organization of work in all administrations. Heads of administrations shall set working hours with variable limits and the start of the working day between 7.30 am and 10 am and shall organize remote work for at least 50% of the staff, unless, depending on the nature of the work, this is not possible.

/Nova