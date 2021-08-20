Firefighting Over Yugovo Continues for the Eight Day

The extinguishing of the fire over Yugovo continues for the eighth day, the GDPC in Plovdiv reported. A small fire over the Yugovsko inn was localized. Today the fire in the south of the village will be extinguished.

Firefighters will work to contain the other two major fires - in the south and east sides over Yugovo and Narechenski Bani. Clearings have been made that limit the spread of the fire to the settlements.

Even today, firefighters, military, forest officials, and many volunteers are fighting the fire that burned more than 1,000 decares in hard-to-reach areas above Yugovo and Narechenski Bani. A Cougar helicopter from the 24th Krumovo Air Base is still involved in the extinguishing. 10 cadets from the Academy of the Ministry of Interior also took part.

Firefighters are trying to direct the fires west to the precipices, where the flames will lose power on their own. The area remains under surveillance.

