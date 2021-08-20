Delta Variant Gaining Momentum in the Balkans, Highest Number of Deaths in Bulgaria

The new coronavirus mutation is gaining momentum in the Balkans. At the beginning of the week, the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases in Bulgaria reported 84 samples of the Delta variant from 85 tested patients.

In recent days there has been a steady increase in new cases, which for a consecutive day, are over 1300, and there is a jump in deaths, which in the last day are 27. 11% is the growth of hospital admissions compared to yesterday, increasing is also the number of patients in intensive care. Against this background, the country remains with the lowest vaccination coverage in the EU, which does not exceed 17%.

Slovenia is all in orange, while Health Minister Willy Beros announced that it was all because of the Delta option, BTA reported. Yesterday, the country reported 381 new cases. Two deaths were also reported. A total of 4,438 patients have died in Slovenia since the outbreak. There are currently 2802 active cases. The average daily number of infected in the last 7 days in Slovenia is 237.

The Croatian Adriatic coast and the city of Zagreb are also an orange zone. Yesterday, Croatia registered 486 new infections from almost 10,000 tested samples. The number of active cases was 2355, deaths - three. Due to the increased number of newly infected, the authorities are considering stricter anti-epidemic measures.

Montenegrin health authorities have announced five deaths a day and 532 new infections, including 54 tourists. The total number of deaths from coronavirus in Montenegro is 1662.

377 are the new cases in Bosnia and Herzegovina, three people have died. New cases have been registered in all cantons.

In Republika Srpska, 106 new cases and one death were reported. The total number of hospitalized 139 and intensive care is 8 people. In Brcko district, 15 cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed, no one has died.

/OFFNews