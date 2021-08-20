Embassy of Pakistan in Sofia Presented Pakistani Mangoes to the Bulgarian Public

The Embassy of Pakistan in Sofia organized two main events for promoting Pakistani mangoes on 8th and 9th August 2021.

The first event was organized in collaboration with the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) in its main hall. It was attended by over 50 representatives of importers of fresh fruits, large retail chains, traders in the food industry, producers of soft drinks, juices, syrups and jams, members of the BCCI and media.During the event, Mr. Tsvetan Simeonov, President of BCCI, in his opening remarks, introduced the Pakistani mango to the guests. He highlighted that Pakistan is one of the largest producers of mangoes in the world and that the mango grown there is clearly distinguishable from its other varieties, produced around the world, due to its aroma and sweet taste. He also mentioned that this fruit is full of vitamins and Bulgarian firms should explore the possibility of its import to Bulgaria.

Afterwards Mr. Omer Manzoor Malik, Chargé d'Affaires a.i. gave a brief presentation about the King of fruits in Pakistan and stated that Pakistan produces around 1.8 million metric tons of mangoes every year. He also shared that Pakistan was already exporting mangoes to several countries in Europe, the Far East, the Middle East and North America. Mr. Malik emphasized that the Pakistani mango is also greatly appreciated because of its nutritional value. He encouraged Bulgarian businessmen to explore the possibility of importing mangoes to the Bulgarian market due to the potential of its high demand. During the event, the businessmen and media representatives were treated with freshly cut mangoes, mango smoothie and other delicacies made from mangoes.

The second promotional event was organized in one of the largest supermarket chains in Bulgaria ‘Fantastiko’. During the degustation, many Bulgarians and also some foreigners were given freshly cut mangoes, milkshake and ice cream. They absolutely loved the honey taste and rich aroma of the fruit and were willing to get involved in promoting its qualities, so that their experience could reach as many people as possible.

For a few years now in a row, the Embassy has been presenting the exotic fruit to the Bulgarian audience with remarkably increasing interest. This year it is being considered to develop a way for food products with mango, with the help of Bulgarian machines in the field of fruit processing, to be made available on the Bulgarian market all year round.