Ministry of Tourism: Restrictions due to COVID-19 Should be Linked to Clear Economic Measures

The main priority of the Ministry of Tourism is to protect the employment and activity of the tourism business while preserving the health of workers and visitors. The Ministry strongly believes that in the event of the inevitable imposition of restrictions due to the pandemic, they should be linked to clear economic measures, and these measures should enter into force automatically with the introduction of restrictions. This is stated in an official position of the department, sent to the media.

Since the beginning of the summer season and especially after the implementation of the European Digital Certificate and the opening of the borders for free travel, the tourism sector in Bulgaria has managed to restore its viability to some extent. With the approach of the fourth wave of COVID-19, the long-term recovery of the business is facing serious challenges.

In this regard, the Ministry of Tourism takes the position that all restrictions on businesses in the tourism sector must be very carefully considered. In decision-making, the focus should be on preventive action, with the main focus being on enhanced control and self-control by institutions and businesses to prevent the spread of the virus.

In an effort to support the demands of business, the Ministry of Tourism has prepared and proposed a package of economic measures. Their preparation took into account both the proposals of the tourism business and good practices from other countries, as well as the experience already gained from crisis management.

It is of particular importance that we work together to implement and monitor the implementation of adequate measures for the survival and restoration of the tourism ecosystem, which should become part of a coherent and logically linked strategy for preserving the viability of the tourism sector. This can be realized only if the sector remains active in compliance with the Rules for application of anti-epidemic measures in carrying out tourist activity in the summer season of 2021.

