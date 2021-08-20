GERB Returned Mandate for Government to President Rumen Radev

President Rumen Radev handed over a mandate to form a government to the candidate for Prime Minister Daniel Mitov, nominated by the second-largest parliamentary group in the 46th National Assembly - GERB-SDS. Mitov immediately returned the mandate, as his party had stated prior to today’s events.

We, at GERB-SDS, had stated from the very beginning that, unfortunately, we do not see an opportunity for the second term to be realized, Mitov said when returning the mandate. He provided the head of state with a written opinion from the GERB-SDS Parliamentary Group and said that it proposed that the second term be considered unfulfilled and that the constitutional procedure be continued. Mitov added that this allows the president to act further.

Earlier today, at a briefing at its party headquarters, GERB presented the names that would be part of a potential GERB-SDS cabinet, so that citizens can make their comparisons and know what potential the coalition has.

According to the Constitution, the president must, within seven days, instruct another parliamentary group to nominate a candidate for prime minister. If no agreement is reached on a government, the president will appoint a caretaker government, dissolve parliament and call new elections.

