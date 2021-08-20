COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1371 New Cases, 27 Fatalities for Past 24 Hrs

1371 are the new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria with total of 20 952 tests performed.

6.5% of the samples taken are positive. This is shown by the data in the Unified Information Portal at midnight.

27 people died with coronavirus, 249 patients were registered as recovered.

2161 patients are hospitalized, 194 of them in intensive care units.

12,132 doses of vaccine were administered for the last 24 hours period.