Bulgarian Team Cska-Sofia Lost in Playoffs of Conference League against Victoria Pilsen

Cska-Sofia lost 0:2 in the first leg away to Czech team "Victoria" (Pilsen) in the playoff round of the League of Conferences.

The Bulgarian team lost after a goal from possible offside position, scored by Milan Havel in the first half and a goal by John Muskera in the 72nd minute, which came after a serious mistake in defense.

"Victoria" took the lead in the 11th minute after the defender Havel scored from closed range.

"Victoria" attacked more often in the second half and reached the second goal in the 72nd minute after another mistake in the defense of the Bulgarian team.

Pavel Bucha shot, Cska - Sofia goalkeeper Gustavo Busato pushed the ball away, but John Muskera was accurate in the second attempt of a few meters.

Shortly afterwards, the hosts were close to a third goal.

Cska - Sofia found it difficult to reach dangerous positions in front of the opponent's door.