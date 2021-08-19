Anti-Taliban Leaders Calls For Armed Resistance against Them
Anti-Taliban leader Ahmad Massoud called on his troops to take up arms and claimed to be ready with the return of the Taliban.
Massoud also insisted on following in the footsteps of his father, Ahmad Shah Massoud, who was an anti-Taliban leader and was assassinated by Al-Qaeda nearly 20 years ago.
Massoud, the leader of the Afghan National Resistance Front, now lives in Panjshir Village, one of the few areas in Afghanistan not under Taliban control.
“We have a stockpile of ammunition and weapons that has continued to accumulate since my father’s era, because we knew this day would come,” he added.
Panjshir, located northeast of Kabul, is where Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh fled after the Afghan capital was occupied by the Taliban on Sunday (15/8/2021).
Massoud revealed his father had amassed resistance fighters in the same region, when the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in 1996-2001.
On that occasion, Massoud also asked for western assistance for weapons and ammunition to deal with the Taliban.
He admits that the weapons he currently has are not enough to deal with the Taliban./Yahoo
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » EU Will Recognize Covid certificates from Turkey, Ukraine and North Macedonia
- » Turkey Has No Obligations to Give Shelter to Afghan Refugees Says Turkish President
- » Afghans at Risk Appeal to Biden to Speed up Evacuation
- » US President Biden Insists Pulling Out of Afghanistan was 'right decision'
- » 13 Bulgarians Evacuated from Kabul, another 4 Waiting to Be Taken Out
- » After EU Foreign Ministers Meeting - Talks with Taliban Likely to Happen