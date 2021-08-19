Anti-Taliban Leaders Calls For Armed Resistance against Them

Anti-Taliban leader Ahmad Massoud called on his troops to take up arms and claimed to be ready with the return of the Taliban.

Massoud also insisted on following in the footsteps of his father, Ahmad Shah Massoud, who was an anti-Taliban leader and was assassinated by Al-Qaeda nearly 20 years ago.

Massoud, the leader of the Afghan National Resistance Front, now lives in Panjshir Village, one of the few areas in Afghanistan not under Taliban control.

“I am writing from the village of Panjshir, ready to follow in my father’s footsteps, with mujahideen fighters preparing to once again face the Taliban,” Massoud said in the published letter. Washington Post, Wednesday (18/8/2021) quoted from Yahoo News.

“We have a stockpile of ammunition and weapons that has continued to accumulate since my father’s era, because we knew this day would come,” he added.

Panjshir, located northeast of Kabul, is where Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh fled after the Afghan capital was occupied by the Taliban on Sunday (15/8/2021).

Massoud revealed his father had amassed resistance fighters in the same region, when the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in 1996-2001.

On that occasion, Massoud also asked for western assistance for weapons and ammunition to deal with the Taliban.

He admits that the weapons he currently has are not enough to deal with the Taliban./Yahoo