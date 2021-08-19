Bulgarian Tennis Player Dimitrov Defeated in Cincinnati

Grigor Dimitrov was eliminated in the third round of the Masters Series tennis tournament in Cincinnati (USA).

He was defeated by Daniil Medvedev (6-3, 6-3). Medvedev, who is second in the ATP rankings and placed №1 in the scheme, managed to make two serve breaks in each set to overcome his Bulgarian opponent.

Grigor Dimitrov made five double faults against only one of Medvedev, winning only 64% of the points with his first serve (against 74 % of the Russian).

On the second serve, the superiority of the Russian was even more obvious, as he realized 10 pts of his 20 chances (50%), while Dimitrov - 6 of 21 (29%).

Thus, Daniil Medvedev, who became champion of the Masters in Toronto on Sunday, reached the quarterfinals after his third consecutive victory over Dimitrov in a total of four matches between them.

Grigor will most likely return to the Top 20 of the ATP rankings on Monday. After victories over Pablo Carenho Busta (Spain) and Alexander Bublik (Kazakhstan), he came in 18th in the live rankings.