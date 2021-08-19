Bulgarian Tennis Player Dimitrov Defeated in Cincinnati

Sports | August 19, 2021, Thursday // 23:18
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Tennis Player Dimitrov Defeated in Cincinnati twitter

Grigor Dimitrov was eliminated in the third round of the Masters Series tennis tournament in Cincinnati (USA).

He was defeated by Daniil Medvedev (6-3, 6-3). Medvedev, who is second in the ATP rankings and placed №1 in the scheme, managed to make two serve breaks in each set to overcome his Bulgarian opponent.

Grigor Dimitrov made five double faults against only one of Medvedev, winning only 64% of the points with his first serve (against 74 % of the Russian).

On the second serve, the superiority of the Russian was even more obvious, as he realized 10 pts of his 20 chances (50%), while Dimitrov - 6 of 21 (29%).

Thus, Daniil Medvedev, who became champion of the Masters in Toronto on Sunday, reached the quarterfinals after his third consecutive victory over Dimitrov in a total of four matches between them.

Grigor will most likely return to the Top 20 of the ATP rankings on Monday. After victories over Pablo Carenho Busta (Spain) and Alexander Bublik (Kazakhstan), he came in 18th in the live rankings.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria