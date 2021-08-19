After Much Ado Prosecutor General Shows up at National Assembly

Bulgaria’s Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev after all came to the National Assembly to participate in the sitting of the Legal Affairs Committee. In parliamentary lobby before journalists Geshev expressed his jcontent that he was invited to the National Assembly, although respect between the institutions means tha reasonable time span should be given for this to happen.

At first Ivan Geshev was quite far from Sofia and it is possible that he couldnot come at ashort notice. I did my best to come, I showed upout of respect for the National Assembly. I expect that this respect I feel is a mutual feling between the executive and the judiciary powers, Geshev hopes.

Although he had not visited the legislature for a long time, Geshev said that Article 24 of the Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly* contradicts the Constitution and as early as next week - on Monday, he will file a request with the Constitutional Court asking to look into the unconstitutionality of this text.

According to him, the important things that need to be brought to the attention of MPs is that as early as May the prosecutor's office submitted the report on the work of the investigative bodies and prosecutors in 2020. Geshev, however, sees no interest in this topic - how the prosecutor's office works in tto combt crime at all. Geshev would appear again before the NA to describe the work of prosecutors who did their job very well.

He prides himself on the fact that in the face of a pandemic, denigment, mearing and slander, there has been a 97-98% increase in convictions. We have our flaws, much more needs to be done, but I am proud to beprosecuorgeneral and administrative director, Geshev said flat.

Last year, although there was no legislative initiativethe prosecutor's office submitted an expert proposal for the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC). The argument for this is that, according to our European partners, our CPC is formalistic and should be brought into line with European law, said the No.1 Prosecutor.