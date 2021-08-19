Chief State Health Inspector: Bulgaria in Middle of 4th Covid-19 Wave

Bulgaria is now in the midst of the fourth Covid-19 wave. Measures against the spread of the virus will be introduced at national level and will not differ from those applied during previous waves. The scope of the restrictions is also linked to the implementation of economic measures to support the affected businesses, Bulgaria’s Chief State Health Inspector Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev told BNT morning show "The Day Begins" on August 19.

Currently, the districts with highest morbidity are Bourgas, Veliko Turnovo, Sofia and Pazardzhik, he pointed out. Due to the rapid spread of the infection in other areas of the country, it is imperative that the anti-epidemic measures be at national level. The highest incidence is observed in the age group between 20 and 40 years. This is due to the spread of the Delta variant of the virus. It will affect more and younger people, which will put pressure on the healthcare system, he said.

The observance of anti-epidemic measures is very important for the level of risk of morbidity.

"From the very first wave, I do not tire of repeating that it is not the place of risk that is determining, but our behaviour in this place. No matter where we are - in a shop, on public transport or in a restaurant, the key is the extent to which the measures are observed there - the distance between the tables, is the staff vaccinated, are masks worn, is there disinfection, is the air cleaned," said Assoc. Prof. Kunchev.

He also reminded that the infection with COVID-19 is not so much from contact with surfaces, but by ingestion of aerosols. Therefore, air cleaning or ventilation is required.

According to the chief state inspector, the reason for the morbidity during the children's camps was the gathering of people, rather than non-oservance of the measures by the hotels.

"Some are finding fault in the hotels where the children are staying. Of course, everything there should be as we have prescribed, but in most cases these children go there on vacation. Most of the time they are in contact, that's why they are there for social life. They are very close to each other and if there is one carrier, he/she spreads the disease very quickly," the inspector commented.

He again highlighted that prevention depends mainly on the behaviour of the people and not so much on the places they visit.

It is still not clear how the learning process at the schools will be organised, he said and added that at this stage it is early to comment because it is not clear when the peak of the wave will be reached.

He expressed the view that the vaccination campaign should be accompanied by a strong communication strategy. The targeted messages to the individual groups of the population are essential for the higher rates of vaccination, the associate professor noted.