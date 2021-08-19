New Talks, Old Positions: Second Snap Elections Seem More Likely to Happen

“Without knowing when and to which party represented in parliament, President Rumen Radev will hand over the third mandate to form a government.”Stand up. BG! We are Coming" will initiate talks with everyone without GERB and DPS to form a government” This was stated by the leader of the smallest parliamentary group, SBGWC, Maya Manolov on Thursday (August 19th) on the sidelines of the National Assembly.

Whatever talks are held, if the parties comply with their previous requests, the discussions would not lead to the formation of a government. Thus, a second early parliamentary election seems inevitable, because on Thursday "There Is Such a People" repeated that they are already in opposition, as was written by their leader Slavi Trifonov on Facebook the night before.

Manolova's talks

"Stand up. BG! We're coming!" will initiate talks early next week, and if another party does so before us, we will still participate, Maya Manolova announced. Although it is not known whether the smallest parliamentary group will get a third term to form a government, she said the meetings are needed to form an expert government to work until the spring due to the COVID crisis and the influx of refugees along the border.

According to Manolova, the talks will be public (if the others invited to the meetings agree), and "There Is Such a People", BSP and "Democratic Bulgaria" will be invited to them. Nikolay Hadjigenov and Tatiana Donchev from "Stand up. BG! We are coming" do not rule out talks to be held with DPS, but according to Manolova, negotiations with the party with honorary chairman Ahmed Dogan would not be held. "This is written in the political memorandum on which our formation is based - without GERB and without DPS. This is a commitment we have made to our voters," Manolova said.

Hristo Ivanov from "Democratic Bulgaria" linked the talks with who will be given the third term (DB states that it will not negotiate a government if the mandate is given to "BSP for Bulgaria") and reiterated his thesis that the government with the third mandate can only be if "There Is such a People" support it. The reason is that without the deputies from Slavi Trifonov's party, the parliamentary groups with leaders Cornelia Ninova, Hristo Ivanov and Maya Manolova do not have a majority.

"There must be talks, if we have any hope that common sense will prevail, because pushing the country towards new elections seems unreasonable to me," Hristo Ivanov told reporters on the sidelines of the National Assembly.

New elections are on the horizon

On Wednesday night, with a post on Facebook, the leader of "There Is Such a People" Slavi Trifonov announced that he was going into opposition because the so-called protest parties ("Democratic Bulgaria" and "Stand up. BG! We are coming!") have refused to support his government.

The attitude was repeated by the leader of the parliamentary group Toshko Yordanov on the sidelines of the National Assembly on Thursday: "We said that if we do not receive the support of" Democratic Bulgaria "and" Stand up.BG! We are coming ", we will not present this cabinet to the vote at all. And that after that there will be early elections - in our opinion this is one option", said Yordanov, adding that another cabinet can be supported by other parties, but not by "There Is Such a People."

/Dnevnik