President Radev to Hand over government-forming Mandate to GERB-UDF
Pursuant to the Constitution, the head of state will hand over a mandate to form a government to the candidate for Prime Minister of GERB-UDF on Friday, August 20, at 9.30 am at the Presidency, the press office of the Presidency announced on August 19.
According to the constitutional procedure, the head of state Rumen Radev will hand over a mandate for forming a government to the candidate for Prime Minister, nominated by the second largest parliamentary group in the 46th National Assembly – the centre-right GERB-UDF.
GERB-UDF have already announced that they would return the mandate as soon as it is handed to them. The party will not support a government formed with a third mandate.
