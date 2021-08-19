Bulgarian Health Minister: BGN 12.5 Million Intended for Reserve of Medical Products

12.5 million levs (BGN) are intended for a reserve of medicinal products for which a deficit may occur due to mass use. This was said by the Caretaker Minister of Health Dr. Stoycho Katsarov during his hearing at the joint meeting of the Committee on Budget and Finance, the Committee on Health and the Committee on Labor and Social Policy, earlier today.

"We have undertaken procedures to build up a reserve of other drugs. Experience from previous pandemic waves has shown that at one point there was a shortage due to the widespread use of certain drugs. We started the procedure due to the sharp increase in the number of infected so we can avoid finding ourselves in a situation of lack of medicines ", the Minister commented.

Minister Stoycho Katsarov explained that if the budget update is delayed, these funds should be sought in the way they have been used so far, namely through restructuring. He noted, however, that this mechanism is completely exhausted.

"In August, which is currently underway, we have foreseen these events in the draft budget law, but most likely it will be necessary to request such money in advance again through a decree of the Council of Ministers related to the provision of medicines so that a shortage of medicinal products doesn’t occur in any way, "said Minister Stoycho Katsarov.

/Focus