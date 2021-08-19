Bulgarian and Albanian Gangs Fighting for Donuts in Greece

Bulgarian and Albanian gangs are fighting to control the appetizing donut market on Greek beaches and there have been regular shootings between them, according to media in Greece and North Macedonia.

A 44-year-old Georgian citizen told “Prototema” that as he was resting on the beach of Neos Marmaras in Halkidiki, he heard gunshots behind him and a shout of "Hands up!"

He immediately complied with the order, but it turned out that it was not for him, but for an infringer who dared to sell donuts in "foreign" territory.

Police often receive reports of such unpleasant incidents, sometimes leading to beatings and verbal threats.

Donuts, which are sold en masse on the beaches in Greece, bring 400 percent profit - they are taken in bulk from bakeries for 50 cents and sold for 2 euros to beachgoers.

Daily sales on an average busy beach amounted to 500-600 donuts, which means the profit is at least 800 EUR, from which a part is reserved for the seller's small salary. The money was usually collected by Albanian and Bulgarian "businessmen" who were constantly trying to conquer new territories for their business from each other.

/ClubZ