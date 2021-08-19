Ministry of Education Suspends Student Summer Camps in 20 Districts due to COVID-19

The Ministry of Education and Science (MES) has stopped summer camps under the national program “Together Again” in 20 districts with more than 100 infected per 100,000 people in the last 14 days. Already planned trips to such destinations can be redirected to other places in safer regions. If this is not possible, they will not take place, the ministry's press office said.

The areas are:

Burgas (213.1 patients per 100 thousand people), Veliko Tarnovo (203.3), Sofia-city (176), Targovishte (175.4), Ruse (171.1), Plovdiv (167), Pazardzhik (162 ), Silistra (159.1), Haskovo (152.9), Varna (148.3), Stara Zagora (140.3), Shumen (129.2), Pernik (127.9), Gabrovo ), Dobrich (121), Yambol (111.6), Lovech (105.3), Pleven (104.5), Razgrad (101.1) and Vratsa (100.9).

There is no change in the approved holidays in the other eight areas with lower morbidity. They can be carried out in strict compliance with the introduced anti-epidemic measures - wearing a protective face mask, hand hygiene and physical distance.

The MES took such actions following the instructions of the Ministry of Health (MoH). Health authorities point out that camps should not allow children from different groups to mix during meals or entertainment at an accommodation or during organized events.

Given the signals for inclusion in the camps of children and teachers with complaints, which are also observed in COVID-19, the Ministry of Health insists that every child who participates in an organized trip, require a document from a personal doctor that they were not in contact with a contagiously ill person three days before the start of the trip.

/OFFNews