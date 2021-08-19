G20 Summit to Consider Situation in Afghanistan

Italian PM Mario Draghi is working to organise a G20 summit on the situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover, newspapers La Repubblica and Il Messaggero reported on Thursday. Italy holds the rotating G20 presidency.

According to La Repubblica, such a summit is possible to be held before October's scheduled event in Rome. Draghi is expected to discuss the matter with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, the two dailies added.

An online meeting of leaders of the G7 grouping has already been scheduled for next week to discuss a common strategy and approach on the situation in Afghanistan.