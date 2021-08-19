G20 Summit to Consider Situation in Afghanistan

Business | August 19, 2021, Thursday // 14:16
Bulgaria: G20 Summit to Consider Situation in Afghanistan

Italian PM Mario Draghi is working to organise a G20 summit on the situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover, newspapers La Repubblica and Il Messaggero reported on Thursday. Italy holds the rotating G20 presidency.

According to La Repubblica, such a summit is possible to be held before October's scheduled event in Rome. Draghi is expected to discuss the matter with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, the two dailies added.

An online meeting of leaders of the G7 grouping has already been scheduled for next week to discuss a common strategy and approach on the situation in Afghanistan.

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: G20, Mario Draghi, situation in Afghanistan
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria