Remote Learning Wil Be Last Resort Measure during New School Year - Bulgarian Ministry of Education
Bulgaria’s Ministry of Education and Science has developed different scenarios for attending schools and kindergartens as part of the expected fourth wave of Covid-19. Distance learning will be introduced only as a last resort measure, if coronavirus morbidity reaches 500 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people.
Only students from 8th to 12th grade will study online if morbidity is up to 250 cases per 100,000 people. If the coronavirus situation worsens, students from 5th to 8th grade will also shift to distance learning. Students from 1st to 4th grade will study remotely only if it is objectively impossible for them to continue attending in-person classes.
