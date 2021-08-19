Prosecutor General Goes on Leave after Parliament Committee Invites Him for Hearing

Chief Prosecutor Ivan Geshev will most likely not appear before the Committee on Legal and Constitutional Affairs, where he was invited to participate today in a "discussion related to the activities of the prosecution and investigation on the rule of law in relation to police violence against protesting citizens ".

In his letter to Geshev, the chairman of the commission, Andrey Mihailov ("There is such people"), referred to Art. 24 of the Rules of Procedure of the Parliament, which stipulates that at least once every three months the Prosecutor General and the chairmen of the Supreme Court of Cassation and the Supreme Administrative Court could be summoned for discussion in the Legal Committee on issues related to the work of these institutions.

At the same time the prosecutor's office released information yesterday that Ivan Geshev is on leave and will most likely not respond to the invitation. The state prosecution could not specify how long the Chief prosecutor will not be at work.

The meeting is scheduled for 4.30 pm on 19 August.

As early as Monday, Ivan Geshev made it clear that he did not intend to be heard by MPs on the topic of police violence, nor to participate in discussions, arguing that this would violate the separation of powers and undermine the independence of the prosecution.

Earlier this week, with the same argument, he refused the invitation of the Temporary Commission for wiretapping and police violence during last year's protests.