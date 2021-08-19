13 Bulgarians Evacuated from Kabul, another 4 Waiting to Be Taken Out

World | August 19, 2021, Thursday // 12:39
Bulgaria: 13 Bulgarians Evacuated from Kabul, another 4 Waiting to Be Taken Out mfa

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs provided information about 13 Bulgarian citizens who managed to evacuate from Afghanistan. Five of them are already in Dubai (UAE), and another 8 Bulgarians have landed in Doha (Qatar) after a flight from Kabul. The second group of compatriots worked in Afghanistan for the EU Permanent Representation.

The Bulgarian embassy in Qatar contacted them by phone, and according to the message of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs - the people are fine and do not need consular assistance.

They are expected to return to Bulgaria soon.

Bulgaria expects another four of its citizens to be transported to Kabul's military airport and evacuated. This was announced at a closed meeting of the Foreign Policy Committee by the acting Foreign Minister Svetlan Stoev, BNT reported.

 According to Minister of Foreign Affairs Stoev, the Bulgarians will be taken out with the help of our allies. There is another Bulgarian in Kabul who works in the military part of the airport and does not want to be evacuated, but the other four are to be transported to take off, the minister added.

According to Stoev, today at the meeting of the Council of Ministers the issue of Bulgaria's participation in a pan-European scheme for the admission of Afghans who cooperated with the allies and fleeing possible repressions of the Taliban was discussed.

However, the decision will be announced when there is a "national consensus".

A number of European countries - from Germany and Spain to Poland and Hungary - have announced in recent days that they will accept Afghans who collaborated with the United States and the coalition in the last 20 years on a mission to overthrow the Taliban.

However, some countries are ready to accept only "temporarily" a certain number of people, between few dozens and few hundreds.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Stoev, Kabul, Afghanistan
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria