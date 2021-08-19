13 Bulgarians Evacuated from Kabul, another 4 Waiting to Be Taken Out

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs provided information about 13 Bulgarian citizens who managed to evacuate from Afghanistan. Five of them are already in Dubai (UAE), and another 8 Bulgarians have landed in Doha (Qatar) after a flight from Kabul. The second group of compatriots worked in Afghanistan for the EU Permanent Representation.

The Bulgarian embassy in Qatar contacted them by phone, and according to the message of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs - the people are fine and do not need consular assistance.

They are expected to return to Bulgaria soon.

Bulgaria expects another four of its citizens to be transported to Kabul's military airport and evacuated. This was announced at a closed meeting of the Foreign Policy Committee by the acting Foreign Minister Svetlan Stoev, BNT reported.

According to Minister of Foreign Affairs Stoev, the Bulgarians will be taken out with the help of our allies. There is another Bulgarian in Kabul who works in the military part of the airport and does not want to be evacuated, but the other four are to be transported to take off, the minister added.

According to Stoev, today at the meeting of the Council of Ministers the issue of Bulgaria's participation in a pan-European scheme for the admission of Afghans who cooperated with the allies and fleeing possible repressions of the Taliban was discussed.

However, the decision will be announced when there is a "national consensus".

A number of European countries - from Germany and Spain to Poland and Hungary - have announced in recent days that they will accept Afghans who collaborated with the United States and the coalition in the last 20 years on a mission to overthrow the Taliban.

However, some countries are ready to accept only "temporarily" a certain number of people, between few dozens and few hundreds.