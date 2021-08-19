Ciovid-19 Outbreak at Lyubimets Migrant Centre
An outbreak of coronavirus was reported on August 18 at the migrant centre in Lyubimets, South-Eastern Bulgaria.
A few days ago, two infected people were registered at the centre. They were in hospital, but have already been discharged. Nineteen epople from their contacts have tested positive.
They have been isolated. Complete disinfection is assigned in the centre.
"This centre is subordinated to the Ministry of Interior hospital. There are medical staff there who are 24 hours on duty. There is a possibility for separation, so the group that entered is separated, they are subject to quarantine anyway At the moment, they have not stated that they need hospitalization," said Dr. Sonya Dimitrova, director of Regional Health Inspectorate in Haskovo.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Remote Learning Wil Be Last Measure during New School Year - Bulgarian Ministry of Education
- » EU Should Seek Common Solution for Afghanistan Issues
- » Currency Exchange Bureau in Sunny Beach Scams Tourists
- » International Blue-Chip Stock: The New Market Segment in Bulgaria
- » 3 in 4 Digital Currency Investors Have Profited Shows Surney
- » China Seeks to Fill Political Void in Afghanistan