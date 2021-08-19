TISP’s Toshko Yordanov: We are in Opposition Because All Parties Refused to Support Us

According to DB’s Hristo Ivanov, without the participation of "There Is Such a People", new elections will definitely take place.

"We are in opposition because all parties have refused to support us," said Toshko Yordanov, chairman of the parliamentary group of "There Is Such a People" on the sidelines of the National Assembly.

"We said after the election that we would propose a cabinet. We hoped for the support of "Stand up BG! We are coming! ”and from Democratic Bulgaria and we said that if we do not receive their support, we will not put this cabinet to a vote and we will go to early elections. The other option is for the other parties to form a government, "Yordanov added.

According to Hristo Ivanov, without the participation of "There is such a people", new elections will definitely take place.

"If they remain in opposition, it means elections. The call for talks depends on who the third term will go to, but obviously such talks should happen. If we have any hope at all for common sense to prevail, for them to push for elections seems unreasonable to me," Ivanov said.

SBGWC’s Maya Manolova is adamant that the TISP is not in opposition after its lawmakers were given seats in eight parliamentary committees. She added that time should be given to parliament to update the budget because of the expected crisis with COVID-19, migrant pressure and the increase of pensions as a result of rising prices.

"We must overcome party selfishness of who will take the mandate," Manolova said. She demanded an agreement and a consensus for а government until the spring without any bright party figures.

/BTV